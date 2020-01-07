Rest in peace, Silvio Horta.

The Ugly Betty creator died in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, leaving friends, family and the series' star, America Ferrera, "heartbroken."

"I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light," Ferrera wrote alongside a photo of him with the Ugly Betty cast at the Golden Globes in 2007.

"I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply," she added.

Fellow Ugly Betty star Vanessa Williams also paid tribute to Horta on Instagram. "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta 💔 His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace," she wrote.

"I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man," Michael Urie tweeted.

I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man. 💔 https://t.co/M8MYuDle6I — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) January 8, 2020

Fans, meanwhile, honored Horta's legacy, pointing out the affect his work had had on their lives.

"I’m currently rewatching this show and I see this news," one user wrote. "Ugly Betty was a pivotal moment for me as a young Latina having never seen a family like mine portrayed on TV. So I’m eternally grateful for Silvio Horta’s work. R.I.P."

I’m currently rewatching this show and I see this news 😢 Ugly Betty was a pivotal moment for me as a young Latina having never seen a family like mine portrayed on TV. So I’m eternally grateful for Silvio Horta’s work. R.I.P 💔 pic.twitter.com/Gifc3Ki3lH — Katherine Bibiana 🥀 (@KathBibiana) January 8, 2020

See more reactions below.

Such sad news. #UglyBetty is my all-time favorite show and it got me through more than you will ever know. I hope Silvio knew how much it meant to me and so many others. Thank you for this gift, Silvio. RIP.❤️https://t.co/ISAkke4OiW — Marco Sav (@MarcoSav93) January 8, 2020

Ugly Betty is my favorite TV show of all time & was integral to my teenage years. Queer, vibrant, hilarious, so full of heart. RIP Silvio Horta. 💔https://t.co/lHb43grQsI — Isabella Rosario (@irosarioc) January 8, 2020

Thank you, Silvio Horta, for dreaming up a series that made my life so much happier. I hope you’ve found peace now too. #RIPhttps://t.co/iiuCwDUKgp — Christian (@ChristianGSnow) January 7, 2020

According to Variety, Horta's body was discovered in a hotel room in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, with sources telling the outlet that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A source close to Horta tells ET he struggled with addiction in recent years.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Silvio Horta, 'Ugly Betty' Creator, Found Dead at 45

Raper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21: Kehlani, Wale, and More Mourn the Loss

Billy and Joe Smith, 'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' Stars, Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide

Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead at 21 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery