'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta's Death Ruled a Suicide by Coroner

Following the death of Ugly Better creator Silvio Horta in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, the coroner's office has released the results of their investigation.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office tells ET that an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. The medical examiner ruled that Horta died by suicide.



Horta's agent confirmed with ET that the writer and producer died in Miami shortly after his body was discovered by authorities. He was 45.

Horta’s mother, Anna, and sister, Hilda, released a statement to ET addressing the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother and son, Silvio Horta. Through his friendships, his love and his work in TV and films, Silvio touched the lives of millions," the family shared. "Silvio had an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression, but through it all, he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter. He was a kind and beautiful man. He may be gone but his light will shine on."

ET has learned that a service will be held in Miami, with a memorial service to be announced in Los Angeles.

A source who was close to Horta told ET on Tuesday that he'd struggled with addiction in recent years.

Horta was showrunner and head writer on the popular ABC series, which was adapted from the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea.



The four-season show premiered in 2006 and made stars of actors America Ferrera and Michael Urie. It won a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 2007, with Horta taking the stage to accept the award.



Horta also worked on Jake 2.0., starring Christopher Gorham.

See more on Ugly Betty below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

America Ferrera and More 'Ugly Betty' Stars Mourn Death of Show's Creator Silvio Horta

America Ferrera Flaunts Bump at Baby Shower With Her 'Ugly Betty' & 'Superstore' Families!

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Ugly Betty' Co-Stars in New York -- See the Pics!

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ugly Betty' Cast Spills on Their Craziest On-Screen Moments and Their Reunion Movie Plans!

America Ferrera Says 'Ugly Betty' Movie Special & 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3' are in Talks This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery