Simon Cowell has nothing but love for the ladies of Fifth Harmony.

The 58-year-old music producer and TV personality opened up to ET’s Denny Directo at a live taping of America’s Got Talent about the former girl group after they were the victims of some shade from comedian Tiffany Haddish at Monday night’s 2018 MTV VMAs.

Cowell hadn’t heard about Haddish’s joke involving singer Camila Cabello that angered Fifth Harmony stans, but he did have some kind words for the other ladies in the group.

“Camila was the first to say, ‘I want to go solo,’ and obviously we backed her on that,” Cowell explained. “Last night was a huge night for her, but all those girls are, I mean, they’re all talented. So I’m so happy for all of them. I mean, that’s the reason we do these shows.”

Fifth Harmony originally formed in 2012 after appearing together on The X-Factor.

During Monday’s awards show, Haddish quipped, “[Camila Cabello] is nominated for five VMAs tonight! Five of ‘em! I’m super proud of her. So, those of you watching at home, hi, Fifth Harmony!”

The joke didn’t sit well with many Fifth Harmony fans, including Nicki Minaj, who called Normani Kordei “that b**ch” when she accepted her own award.

Normani responded to Nicki’s praise, tweeting, “@NICKIMINAJ I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you. You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always.”

Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women. There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.✨💕✨ — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) August 21, 2018

Former group member Lauren Jauregui also responded to the perceived diss on Twitter, writing, “Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women. There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.”

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Here's How Fifth Harmony (and Their Fans) Responded to Tiffany Haddish's VMA Shade

The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the 2018 MTV VMAs

All the Shadiest Moments From the 2018 MTV VMAs -- Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and More

Related Gallery