Simone Biles left the competition floor with the Team USA medical trainer after her first rotation on the vault of the women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old gymnast did not do the Amanar vault, but opted instead for another move, which earned her a 13.766, the lowest score of any of her Olympics showings.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement to multiple news outlets. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Reserve Jordan Chiles replaced Biles after she left the floor ahead of her uneven bars rotation. Biles later returned to the arena with her right leg wrapped and hugged her teammates. She then put on a jacket and sweatpants, and the team finished the competition without Biles.

In the end, the U.S. team earned silver in the final.

Earlier this week, Biles, who already has four Olympic gold medals, got candid about the pressures of competing, writing on Instagram, "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha!"

