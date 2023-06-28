One of the most decorated gymnasts of all time is returning to competition. Simone Biles is set to compete at the U.S. Classic in early August, her first competition event since the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The event takes place about a year ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, providing a warmup for the four-time gold medal winner, who has yet to announce whether or not she'll be competing at the Paris Games.

BILES 👏 IS 👏 BACK 👏 pic.twitter.com/uGUAIBv7ZL — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 28, 2023

Biles spoke about the possibility of competing in Paris during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden backin September.

"I think, right now, I still have to heal mentally and physically, so I will be in Paris. I just don't know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member, so we'll just have to see," Biles shared with Corden.

Biles shocked the world in Tokyo in 2021 when the presumed gold medal favorite made the difficult decision to withdraw herself from the team competition, the all-around, and the majority of her individual events for her own mental health and safety.

Later that year, she told ET that she received an "overwhelming amount of love and support of outreach of fans, family."

"I'm just very blessed to still be in this position and to have so many people reaching out, showing love and respect for me," she said. "It shines a whole new light on the sport and ourselves as not just an athlete, but as a human."

Biles has been far from idle in her time away from competition. She tied the knot with NFL star Jonathan Owens this spring, not once but twice -- first in an intimate city hall ceremony and then in a lavish fairy-tale ceremony in Mexico.

