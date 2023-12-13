Simone Biles is shutting down speculation from fans that she is pregnant.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, the Olympic gold medalist responded to a flurry of fans who flooded the comments of her recent post and left messages congratulating her for having a baby on the way.

The problem? Biles -- who is married to Green Bay Packers' safety Jonathan Owens -- is not expecting.

"I hate that I even have to address this," the 26-year-old Olympian started her message on social media. "But please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant.' I'm not pregnant."

In the comments of her post -- which shows her in a brown outfit with a camouflage jacket standing in front of the field during a recent NFL game -- the gymnast's followers left dozens of comments mentioning what they thought appeared to be a "baby bump."

"Is she expecting?? I m so happy for them!!❤️❤️❤️" one person wrote.

"I see that belly," added another.

"Baby on board," a third commented.

After Biles responded on her Instagram Story, many of her followers jumped to her defense underneath the post, telling people to stop speculating and commenting on women's bodies.

"It is so incredibly rude to assume a woman is pregnant without her mentioning it. We only see what she chooses to post. You have no idea what may be going on in someone’s life," one fan wrote.

"why are y'all thinking she's pregnant?? she's literally competing in the olympics so i doubt she's thinking about having a baby rn??" another wrote.

Back in September, the gymnast told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on The Today show that competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is her current goal and that she "would love to go."

"I think we have to be a little bit more cautious about how we do things, so everything that we're doing leading up to this next games or whatever is very intentional," Biles said of her mindset. "So we've kind of been playing it on the down-low this time, making sure mentally and physically are both intact. So I think it’ll be different, but it’ll be good."

It's been a big year for the gymnast, who won her eighth U.S. Championship in August. She also added the title of "wife" to her belt in April.

Biles and Owens first wed in an intimate city hall ceremony in Texas and then in a lavish fairy-tale ceremony in Mexico several weeks later. For now, she said they are just focused on cherishing the moments they do have together as she continues to train and he works during the NFL season.

"Unfortunately we're actually long distance. We started long distance less than a week after we were married. Right after Cabo he went to Green Bay and he signed and then two days later he was up there," she said in September. "So it's been different, but at least we're both busy and focusing on our respective sports. It's been nice and we cherish the moments we get together."

