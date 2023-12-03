Love was in the air on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, as the Green Bay Packers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Apart from the high-profile romance between Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, one of the sweetest moments of the night came between Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

The happy couple shared a sweet smooch as Biles -- who was bundled up to brave the cold -- planted a kiss on her husband right before kickoff.

Biles rocked a green-and-yellow hooded parka and a white beanie as she placed her hands on her beau's face for the heartwarming PDA -- while temperatures in Green Bay were in the low 30s.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The adoring peck may have been the good luck charm Owens and the Packers needed. After a hard-fought game, the Packers beat the Chiefs 27-19.

After marrying in a private city hall ceremony in Texas in April, Biles and Owens tied the knot for a second time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May. Biles and Owens said their "I dos" before an audience of 144 guests, including their wedding party of eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen.

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day.

