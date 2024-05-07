Sinbad is back on the comedy stage after returning to the public eye for the first time in over three years.

ET learned that the 67-year-old comedian took the stage at the Netflix is a Joke Presents: Sinbad Tribute Show at the YouTube Theater in L.A. after 10 p.m. on Monday.

Sinbad spoke onstage beside his family to close out the night with a short set that ET has learned was sharp.

Hosted by Doug E. Fresh, the tribute show at the YouTube Theater benefited the Sinbad Special Needs Trust. Monday night's special, part of the streamer's Netflix is a Joke fest, featured comedic performances from Deon Cole, D.L. Hughley, Byron Allen, Mark Curry and DJ Trauma.

Sinbad onstage during Netflix is a Joke Presents: Sinbad Tribute Show - Ser Baffo/Netflix

Monday's show comes nearly three months after Sinbad made a virtual appearance at the A Different World HBCU College Tour event, which saw the cast of the famed sitcom, A Different World, reunite to raise money for HBCU scholarships and promote college enrollment.

On Feb. 29, the comedian appeared on a large screen in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, and spoke to those in attendance via video conference call. The introduction of the celebrated comic was met with a resounding cheer from the audience of mostly college students, who excitedly applauded the star as he made his first appearance since suffering a major stroke back in 2020.

The comedian -- who appeared in 77 episodes of A Different World as Coach Walter Oakes between 1987 and 1991 -- took to Instagram after his appearance to share his appreciation for the support from the students in attendance.

"Man, that was so cool. A Different World going to Atlanta, going to Morehouse College and on campuses and getting a chance to be on Zoom and say something to the kids," Sinbad marveled in an emotional video message. "It's wild that the kids even know who I am. That's beautiful."

"Thank you to everybody's who's been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me," he shared. "It means so much when I hear from y'all."

The comedian promised that fans should "expect to see more of me soon," and explained that he's getting better, stressing, "Miracles happen."

"Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They've carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line," Sinbad captioned the heartfelt post. "It really is a different world out here!"

Sinbad's stroke occurred in October 2020. At the time, his family released a statement saying they were "faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

Then, in November 2022, ET got an update from one of Sinbad's close friends from college, Phyllis Johnson, where she detailed the comedian's condition and recovery efforts.

"He's in the process of rehabbing from the stroke and learning to enunciate words and get his mobility back, at this time," Johnson shared at the time. She went on to explain that while Sinbad's current condition is not dire, it is incredibly debilitating, stating, "Just learning to walk and talk, and do all the things he could do for himself that he needs assistance with now."

Sinbad is best known for his television work on such classics as A Different World and The Sinbad Show. His latest projects were his work on the television series Rel and appearing in an episode of Atlanta.

