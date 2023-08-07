Sinéad O'Connor Receives Touching Public Tribute in Ireland

A new installation tribute for Sinéad O'Connor was unveiled in Ireland this week following the singer's death last month.

A giant white sign reading, "ÉIRE 🖤SINÉAD" is currently on display on a Bray Head hillside in County Wicklow, Ireland -- near O'Connor's one-time seaside home on Strand Road, Bray. "Éire" is the Irish word for "Ireland."

O'Connor died at age 56 on July 26. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Her family confirmed her death the same day, telling RTE in a statement that "her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Before she died, O'Connor, who was open about her mental health struggles, had been mourning her son Shane's 2022 death by suicide. In fact, the tragedy was the topic of O'Connor's final post on Twitter.

"Been living as undead night creature since.. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul," she wrote of her late son. "We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Born in Glenageary, Ireland in 1966, O'Connor went on to become one of the country’s most prominent musicians, joining the ranks of U2, Enya, and The Cranberries, all of whom achieved worldwide fame in the '80s and '90s.

Tributes poured in in the wake of the news, including one from U2.

"Touch these eyes with a broken smile, Touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, Lift my heart, heal my shame , Lead me into rest again .. Heroine.. Rest In Peace Sinéad," the band posted to Instagram.

See a full list of tributes for O'Connor here.

