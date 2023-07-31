Sinéad O’Connor's Final Text Messages to Rocker Bob Geldof are Shared by Him On Stage
One of Sinéad O'Connor's closest friends is speaking out about their final conversation. Over the weekend, rocker Bob Geldof took the stage at the Cavan Calling musical festival in Ireland, where he fondly remembered his friend and fellow musician just days after her death.
According to The Independent, the Boomtown Rats frontman told the crowd that he and O'Connor spoke as recently as a couple weeks ago.
"Some of the texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. And she was like that," he told the crowd.
Geldof and his band dedicated their performance to the singer, whom he told the crowd was "a very good friend of mine," as they grew up down the road from each other.
O'Connor was found dead on July 26 inside of her London home. She was 56. The news was confirmed in a statement by her family.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the family confirmed in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
While no cause of death has been released, ET confirmed the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's death is not being treated as suspicious.
The UK police said the singer was found "unresponsive" and that they "pronounced her dead at the scene" at her London home on July 26, after they were called to the location. A file will be prepared and the London Inner South Coroner's Court said that an autopsy is being conducted. The results can take "several weeks" to complete, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Amid her success, O'Connor was very public about the many issues including mental health and substance abuse she faced in her personal life. The GRAMMY-winning singer faced a personal tragedy in 2022, when her 17-year-old son died by suicide.
In the wake of the news, O'Connor has been remembered through a slew of tributes from fellow entertainers and musicians including Russell Crowe and U2. In the wake of the tributes, singer Morrissey, took to his personal blog to call the tributes to the late singer "hypocritical," saying that some of the people did not support her while she was alive.
