Sinéad O'Connor's family is sending a thank you to everyone who celebrated her life.

On Monday, in a message sent to The Irish Times, O'Connor's children, Jake, Roisin and Yeshua and other members of the GRAMMY-winning singer's extended family penned a message of gratitude for everyone who remembered her after her death on July 26.

"The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated," the message began. "We thank the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and his wife Sabina and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD for their attendance at the funeral service on the morning of 8th August 2023. Our thanks also to Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin for her leading of the funeral service and later, the interment ceremonies in the lovely Garden in Deansgrange Cemetery. Further thanks to Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues for the Muslim prayers and blessing of Sinéad at both these ceremonies."

The family's message continued with acknowledgement of the musicians who sang at the funeral service and that "helped ease the burden of sorry at Sinéad’s passing."

In addition, the family thanked the funeral directors and the people who worked to transport the singer's body from England back to Ireland for the services. The family also thanked the media.

"Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family. We ask that this privacy continue to be respected," it read.

The message ended with a thanks to the fans, especially the fans who lined up for the procession past her old home in Bray, Ireland. On Aug. 8, fans lined up for miles to grieve together as O'Connor's body rode to the private Muslim funeral at the Islamic Center of Ireland. Among those at the funeral was U2's Bono and The Edge.

"Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing," it read. "The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was found dead inside of her London home on July 26. She was 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family confirmed in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

So far, no cause of death has been determined for O'Connor.

