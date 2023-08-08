Sinéad O'Connor made one last ride past her home in Bray, Ireland.

On Tuesday, fans lined up for miles to pay their respects and mourn the loss of the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer as her coffin was transported to her private funeral. In tradition with Irish culture, a black hearse carrying O'Connor's coffin -- which included flowers and a black-and-white photo of the singer -- rode past her family's home. Mourners and fans held up signs with pictures of the singer, and shared messages of support for issues that O'Connor famously fought against. Her music was also played from a car.

PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Mostafa Darwish/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At O'Connor's family home, candles and a picture of the late singer sat on the porch along with Black Lives Matter, Gay Pride and Refugees Welcome signs. Behind the hearse were members of O'Connor's family who were attending the private Muslim funeral at the Islamic Center of Ireland.

Among those at the funeral was U2's Bono and The Edge.

MEGA

Thousands of people have lined the Strand Road in Bray to pay their final respects to the singer Sinead O'Connor | Read more: https://t.co/3B5PZ9ujvipic.twitter.com/sxKfXrjAT2 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 8, 2023

Mostafa Darwish/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The funeral was led by led by Sheikh Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and the chief imam of the center. Ireland President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne, were also in attendance at the service.

O'Connor was found dead inside of her London home on July 26. She was 56.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family confirmed in a statement to RTE. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

The GRAMMY-winning singer -- who was born in Glenageary, Ireland -- was remembered earlier this week in her hometown with a new installation tribute. A giant white sign reading, "ÉIRE 🖤SINÉAD" is currently on display on a Bray Head hillside in County Wicklow, Ireland -- near O'Connor's one-time seaside home on Strand Road, Bray. "Éire" is the Irish word for "Ireland."

O'Connor has also been remembered by fellow musicians and entertainers in various posts on social media.

