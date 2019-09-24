Josh Turner is opening up about the tragedy that befell his road crew last week.

The country singer took to Facebook on Tuesday to share an emotional post addressing the fatal crash that occurred in San Luis Obispo County, California, last Thursday, which left one of his road crew members dead and seven others injured.

"As I try to write this I don’t know what to say. It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process," Turner wrote. "We lost a beloved member of our team, David Turner. He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers."

"All of our crew suffered significant injuries and many have long roads to recovery," the singer continued. "I would ask that you give them privacy during this time."

"Many of you have asked where you can support the guys and their families. My management company has created a Go Fund Me page for our road family for anyone wishing to contribute," he concluded, with a link to the page. "Your prayers have been felt. Please keep praying."

As I try to write this I don’t know what to say. It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our... Posted by Josh Turner on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, authorities and emergency medical personnel responded to the site of a "mass casualty incident" around 4 a.m. The department added that there were eight patients total, of those, five were classified as moderate, two as major, and one as deceased.

"Confirmed Tour Bus of the Josh Turner Road Crew was involved in this accident," the department wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time. "Mr. Josh Turner and band were in different buses and not injured."

Turner's rep told ET on Thursday that the singer is canceling all of his remaining shows for the rest of the month.

"Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss," the statement reads. "Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers. All remaining shows in September will be rescheduled for a later date."

The crash followed Turner's Wednesday night concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Singer Josh Turner's Road Crew’s Bus Crashes, Killing 1

Kevin Hart Transported to Hospital After Car Crash

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Back on the Race Track After Surviving Plane Crash