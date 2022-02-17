The moment Christine Brown started to stand up for herself was the moment her and Kody Brown's relationship drastically changed.

In ET's exclusive Sister Wives clip ahead of the final one-on-one special, Christine shares how she went from saying "Yes" to everything to finally saying "No" and changing the dynamic of their marriage.

"I just had to be always positive and upbeat and 'whatever you need' and 'absolutely,'" Christine tells host Sukyana Krishnan. "I didn't mind, it was what I did, it was completely fine...until it wasn't. All of a sudden, I just realized I couldn't anymore."

Christine shares that everything turned when her father asked her, "At what point are you going to start saying, 'No?'" From then on, she decided to change her ways and start standing up for herself -- but Kody didn't like the change.

"I think that he heard but he had no idea what to do because I changed so much in the blink [of an eye]," Christine admits. "Everything changed and Kody withdrew and then I withdrew and then we just withdrew."

Christine also touches on her and Kody's time in therapy and how they discussed "stuff that shocked me completely." Kody, on his end, also shares insight into his marriage with Christine. However, at one point, he tells Sukyana that he's done talking about Christine. See the moment in the video above.

Christine was Kody's third wife. Kody and Meri Brown got married in 1990, and legally separated in 2014. Janelle Brown became Kody's second wife in 1993, with Christine joining the family in 1994. Robyn Brown became his fourth wife in 2010.

In November of 2021, Kody and Christine announced their separation.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the TLC star said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

She went on to address her followers in the caption, thanking them for their understanding and compassion during this difficult time.

Kody addressed Christine's decision to leave in a statement of his own, writing, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

