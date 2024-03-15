Garrison Brown's legacy is making a lasting impact. The late son of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and her ex Kody Brown died last week. He was 25.

In the time since his death, fans and supporters of Garrison have channeled their grief into donating to several cat shelters and humane societies in the Flagstaff, Arizona, area.

High Country Humane shared a tribute post to Garrison, who adopted a 9-year-old cat just days before his tragic death.

"Today, we remember and celebrate the life of Garrison, a friend and an extraordinary cat lover, whose kindness touched the lives of all who knew him, both two and four-legged. Garrison’s unwavering love for cats was a heartfelt passion," the post read.

Noting that donations in Garrison's honor have totaled "nearly 13k and growing," the humane society shared that thanks to the donations they will be able to feed and care for the more than 150 homeless animals currently being housed at the shelter.

"In honor of Garrison, we will be sponsoring all cat adoptions for the rest of the month of March, and naming our Cat Adoption Room in honor of Garrison and his 3 cats, Catthew, Patches, and Ms. Buttons.

High Country Humane shared that Garrison's legacy "is one of compassion, laughter, and unconditional love," adding, "Garrison, you may have left this world, but you will forever remain in our hearts, remembered for your kindness, your laugh, and your unwavering love for all cats. Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten."

Prior to the announcement of how much money fans had raised in her son's honor, Janelle took to Instagram to share just how much the donations meant to her.

"I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name. Thank you all for your generosity," she wrote earlier this week. "It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

In addition to Garrison, Janelle and her ex, Kody Brown, also share kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

TLC

After news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri all released joint statements about the loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the post read on Instagram. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

Kody is the father of 18 children in total. Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives -- their mothers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

RELATED CONTENT: