Janelle Brown has been moved to tears thanks to the generosity of her supporters in the aftermath of her son, Garrison Brown's, tragic death.

The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the touching way fans have been showing their support in the week since Garrison died.

"I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name," Janelle shared. "Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

In fact, Janelle's late son's final post before his death was about the newest addition to his family -- a rescue cat.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady," Garrison captioned.

Garrison died on March 5. He as 25.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

In addition to Garrison, Janelle and her ex, Kody Brown, also share kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

After news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri all released joint statements about the loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the post read on Instagram. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

TLC

The Brown family all gathered over the weekend for a funeral service for Garrison in Flagstaff, Arizona. Much of the family has been estranged in recent years after all of Kody's wives except for Robyn Brown have left their spiritual marriages.

Kody is the father of 18 children in total. His fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn.

Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives -- their mothers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

