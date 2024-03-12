The Brown family is coming together amid tragedy. After the news broke last week that Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and her ex Kody Brown had died, the estranged family all gathered for a funeral service in his honor.

Mykelti Padron, the daughter of Kody and his ex Christine Brown, updated her followers on Patreon on Monday, sharing that she had been in Flagstaff, Arizona, for the funeral.

In a video which was shared on the account, @withoutacrystalball, a tearful Mykelti gave some insight into the events following Garrison's death.

"I was in Flagstaff last week with my husband and all of my family. It was for obvious reasons. My brother passed away," she said. "It sucked a lot."

TLC

Noting that she likes to see the positive in situations, Mykelti added, "I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years. And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that."

The mother of three added that the family has plans for upcoming events to honor her late brother.

"We do have some more things for him, in honor of him, coming up this next month and some more in the next couple of months," she shared. "There's a Brown family reunion in Wyoming. And a lot of my family, most of them, are going to honor him."

Mykelti also had a request for her followers moving forward in the aftermath of Garrison's death.

TLC

"Please don't ask me any questions about Garrison or about my family. Not my family, sorry, about the events around this," she explained. "You can ask questions about my family, but not about events around this because I will break down crying."

She added that since going public with her polygamist family in 2010 when Sister Wives premiered, she and her siblings have gotten used to their personal lives being public.

"I think most of my siblings, we've all pretty much agreed that none of our life is private, really, because our parents are public and the show. But this is ours. This is private," she said through tears.

In addition to Garrison, Janelle and Kody also share kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

After news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri all released a joint statement about the loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the post read on Instagram. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

Christine Brown left Kody in 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022. Meri "permanently" terminated her marriage to Kody in early 2023.

Kody is the father of 18 children in total. Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism toward Robyn over his other wives -- their mothers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

RELATED CONTENT: