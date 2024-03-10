Garrison Brown's sister, Madison Brush, is remembering the light her brother shared with the world. The 28-year-old daughter of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and her ex, Kody Brown, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a touching tribute to her late sibling.

Madison shared a photo of Garrison holding her daughter, Evangalynn, 4, and her son, Axel, 6.

She began her caption with a quote from Jamie Anderson, which reads, "Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

Madison then paid tribute to her younger brother, who died last week. He was 25.

"My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother," Madison wrote, adding, "God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

In addition to Garrison and Madison, Janelle and Kody also share kids Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

After news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri all released joint statements about the loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the post read on Instagram. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

In recent years, Christine Brown left Kody in 2021, Janelle followed suit in 2022 and Meri "permanently" terminated her marriage to Kody in early 2023.

Kody is the father of 18 children in total. Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives -- their mothers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

