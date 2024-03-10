Meri Brown is finding comfort amid a challenging time. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Saturday to mark the birthday of her late mother, Bonnie. Bonnie died suddenly in March 2021, and her death was covered on the family's TLC reality show.

The date comes after news broke last week that Garrison Brown, the son of Meri's ex, Kody Brown, and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, had died at the age of 25.

"This week has been full of an array of emotions, but I couldn't let this March 9th pass without acknowledging and celebrating my sweet mom on her birthday," Meri captioned a photo of herself and her mom on Instagram.

Noting that Bonnie "loved every one of her grandkids, no matter how they came into her family," Meri added that "all of our kids" called Bonnie "Grandma."

Meri added, "I have a little more comfort this week knowing that she was likely on Garrison's welcoming committee, smiling that perfect smile at him and holding his sweet face in her loving hands. Keep an eye on our boy up there, Mom! And give him a hug for me! 💙💙💙."

Garrison died earlier this week in a tragic series of events.

Flagstaff Police Department previously confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona after being called by Garrison's younger brother, Gabriel, and found him dead. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

After the news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri all released joint statements about the loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Meri's post read on Instagram. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

In recent years, the Brown family has suffered multiple fractures after decades of living in polygamy. Christine Brown left Kody in 2021 with Janelle following suit in 2022 and Meri "permanently terminating" her marriage to Kody in early 2023.

Kody is the father of 18 children in total. Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives -- their mothers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

