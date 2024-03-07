Christine Brown is paying tribute to Garrison Brown in the wake of his death earlier this week.

The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of Garrison building a wooden flower bed for her daughter, Truely Brown, out of the kindness of his heart.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine wrote alongside the timelapse clip. "We'll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."

The sweet post comes two days after Garrison's death on Tuesday at the age of 25.

Flagstaff Police Department previously confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona after being called by Garrison's younger brother, Gabriel, and found him dead. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

Garrison's parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, released a joint statement on Instagram after the news broke.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Alongside the post was a photo of Garrison in his military uniform and another of him smiling in front of a scenic background. Kody's ex-wife, Meri Brown, also shared the same post from the family on her account.

Janelle and Kody were spiritually married from 1993 until 2022. The exes are also the parents to Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Janelle, Christine and Meri have all now left Kody, and Robyn Brown is his only remaining wife. Kody is the father of 18 children in total.

Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and disrespecting Robyn.

Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives -- their mothers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

RELATED CONTENT: