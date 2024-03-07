Heartbreaking new details have come to light surrounding the death of Garrison Brown. The son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown was found dead in his home earlier this week. He was 25.

TMZ obtained the police report for the incident in which Janelle shared some troubling texts that Garrison sent a group of people who work with his family.

According to Janelle, Garrison wrote, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."

Janelle, who allegedly learned of the text message and was not in the group chain, alerted police and then texted Garrison herself. She claimed they had a brief conversation before she says he stopped responding. Janelle then contacted her other children to check on Garrison, and his younger brother, Gabriel Brown, volunteered to go see him. Gabriel found Garrison dead and contacted the authorities.

Flagstaff Police Department previously confirmed in a statement to ET that they were called to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

Janelle and Kody released a joint statement on Instagram after the news broke.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Alongside the post was a photo of Garrison in his military uniform and another of him smiling in front of a scenic background. Meri Brown also shared the same post from the family on her account.

Janelle and Kody were spiritually married from 1993 until 2022. Together, the exes are also the parents to Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Janelle, Meri, and Christine Brown have all left Kody, and Robyn Brown is his only remaining wife.

Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and of disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn. Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives, their mothers.

Sister Wives started in 2010 with Robyn joining the plural family, and covered the Browns' highs and lows.

ET spoke with Janelle and Christine Brown in November 2023 about Kody's estrangement from some of his family members. At the time, Janelle said that Kody wanted to have a better relationship with his kids.

"I think that's probably the goal, right? He will eventually figure out how to have a relationship with his children. I mean, I hope it will over time," she said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

