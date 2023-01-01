'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking
'Sister Wives': Biggest and Best Moments From 2022
New Year’s Eve 2022: ET Breaks Down the Best Countdowns to 2023
Andy Cohen Reveals His ‘Only Regret’ From New Year's Eve Special
Barbara Walters, Legendary Broadcaster, Dead at 93
How Megan Fox and MGK Are Doing Amid Breakup Rumors (Source)
Savannah Chrisley Vows Not to Marry or Have Kids During Parents’…
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Spotted Traveling Together During Hol…
Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun at Her Old Red Carpet Looks
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on How Their Own Marriages Helped…
'Yellowstone': Josh Lucas on Playing Young Kevin Costner and Sea…
Zoe Saldaña Teases 'Sad' and ‘Bittersweet’ ‘Guardians of the Gal…
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27 Following Open Heart Surge…
Zach and Tori Roloff Hint They're Exiting 'Little People, Big Wo…
Cher Addresses Romance With Amber Rose's Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwar…
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark for Committing to Telling Incl…
Ice Skater Kamila Valieva Channels Wednesday Addams’ Viral Dance…
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Vacation in Mexico With Her Family
Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.
"I think she wants someone who really just cherishes her," Janelle begins before adding, "She has this fantasy character. It's a statue she has in her house. In fact, he's some character from a video game they made into a movie."
Christine clarifies, "Durotan is an orc, and that's really what I'm attracted to."
Durotan hails from the World of Warcraft universe. He is large, muscular and has... tusks.
But Christine explains that her attraction has less to do with the orc's physical appearance and more to do with how he treats his wife.
"The first time you meet him, well, he's a warrior, but he's looking at his wife with so much love and so much, he would do anything for her," she explains. "And I just want that kind of love."
As for a real-life person, Christine says the actor Shemar Moore is just her type, blushing while talking about him.
"Just someone who treats women well, you know?" she concludes.
Christine publicly announced that she was leaving Kody after 25 years of marriage in November 2021. That messy split played out on season 17 of Sister Wives.
In October, Christine told ET that while she's currently single, she has been dating.
"I'm dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now," she said at the time.
The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shuts Down Kody's Criticisms
'Sister Wives' Star Pokes Fun at Parents Christine and Kody's Split
'Sister Wives': Where All of Kody Brown's Marriages Stand