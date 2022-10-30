'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Claims He Could Handle Having Brother Husbands If Roles Were Reversed
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Doesn't Want to See Christine Ever Again' …
Jennifer Garner Had a 'Wedding for Myself' on 50th Birthday
Brittany Aldean vs. Maren Morris: Their Trans Rights Feud Explai…
Christina Applegate Diagnosed With MS
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Finds It 'Hard to Watch' Show Due t…
La La Anthony on Next Chapter and What She's Looking For in a Pa…
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Share How They Really Feel About …
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Agree to Joint Custody of Children…
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Doesn't Want to See Christine Ever Again' …
Kim Kardashian Shares Over-the-Top Skeleton-Themed Halloween Dec…
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: New Details Behind Tragic Accident
Inside Cardi B and Offset’s Son Wave’s Lavish 1st Birthday Party
Jennifer Aniston Cried Over Matthew Perry’s Addiction Battle
North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm Channel Iconic Music Artis…
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Unusual Sleeping Arrangement…
'Siesta Key's Juliette & Chloe on Show 'Firings' and 'Miami Move…
Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction, Near-Death Experience Ah…
'Raven's Home': T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh Teases Tanya Baxter's Ret…
What if the roles were reversed? That's just what Kody Brown's wives, Meri and Robyn Brown, speculate about on Sunday's Sister Wives.
The two sister wives meet up to discuss the difficulties of Christine's exit from the family after announcing she is leaving Kody after 25 years of marriage.
During this emotional discussion, both Meri and Robyn talk about seeing things from Christine's perspective, noting they often encourage their husband, Kody, to do the same.
"I'm always trying to give him the other perspective," Robyn says. "I'm like, if someone else was in my life that you had to share me with, you'd be a nutcase."
"Yeah, he doesn't like that," Meri says of her husband.
The episode then flashes back to a scene between Meri and Kody filmed in 2009 in which Meri brings up exactly the same topic.
"The vulgarity of the idea of you with two husbands or another lover sickens me," Kody tells Meri at the time.
But in Sunday's episode, Kody seems to have a different take on the idea of a "brother husband."
"I think that yes, if I didn't manage it right, I could be a nutcase if the roles were reversed in plural marriage and I had a brother husband, but I think she's missing something -- the way guys bond," Kody says of Robyn. "We'd be playing video games, high-fiving each other, and she'd be wishing we were getting some work done."
Robyn doesn't think much of Kody's comment, mocking him in her aside interview.
"Oh yeah, if it was a bunch of brother husbands, we'd be sitting on the couch playing video games," she says sarcastically. "I don't believe him because whenever it comes to guys in his wives' lives, like my ex, he gets funny."
Meri has direct experience with Kody's jealousy after her 2015 catfishing scandal in which she thought she was talking to another man online and instead it turned out to be a woman. The incident led Kody to ultimately move out of his home with Meri and no longer be intimate in their marriage together.
"I knew what I needed from Kody, and I wasn't getting it. He was very, very, very distant in our relationship," Meri recalls of the turbulent time period. "I asked him to just not stay there for a little bit. I said, 'Can we just get through some of this stuff? Can we just take a break?' He has interpreted that as I kicked him out and he has never come back."
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Meri Open Up About Christine Leaving Kody
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Doesn't Consider Himself Married to Meri
'Sister Wives': Kody's Marriage to Janelle Is in Jeopardy in Trailer