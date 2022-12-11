Meri Brown is tired of biting her tongue on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. Kody Brown's first wife debated whether to speak out against her estranged husband during her confessional interview, closing her eyes as she said, "I want to say something here and I'm really, really, really questioning if I should. It's about my situation with him, and I can't decide. But I'm just going to."

Meri then says she sees parallels in Kody's situation with his ex-wife, Christine Brown, and her relationship with him.

"It's interesting hearing him talking about this and the parallels that's happening between him and Christine and me and him. It's kind of disturbing because some of the things he's frustrated about with Christine, he did to me," Meri says. "Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine but not me."

Meri and Kody have been estranged for years and have not had an intimate marriage in more than a decade. Despite Meri making it clear that she doesn't intend to leave Kody, he does not seem interested in maintaining a relationship with her.

"I am still here because I'm still trying. Six years later, I'm still here, 10 years, 15, 20 years later I'm still here. It's what I want," Meri tells Robyn as the family gets together for a discussion.

Robyn stays quiet in the moment, explaining in her confessional interview, "I love that Meri is saying that she wants to work stuff out as a family, but I'm purposefully just not saying anything because I don't want it to intimidate Kody and Janelle and make it feel like they have to conform so we can get to the bottom of some issues."

As for Kody, his disinterest in Meri remains.

"I'm exhausted. Who cares? If you're not with me, you're against me. Eff off," he says in his confessional interview, referencing Janelle's distance from the rest of the family. "Ironically, Meri's trying to support me and I don't want to be in a relationship with her anymore."

In recent episodes, Kody has expressed that he no longer considers himself married to Meri, though she maintains her intention to stick it out. With Christine divorced from Kody and Janelle revealing she's separated from him in the preview for the upcoming one-on-one special, Meri and Robyn are the only two wives remaining in the plural marriage.

Sister Wives One-on-One special will consist of three episodes airing Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

