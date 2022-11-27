Christine Brown's exit from the Brown family has left a lot of chaos in its wake. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Christine and Truely move to Utah following her divorce from Kody, and her former sister wives talk about the effects they've felt in the wake of the breakup.

"It's really hard to be optimistic when a bomb just went off and blew up all your hopes. The collateral damage will last for generations," a tearful Robyn says in her confessional interview.

Meri Brown, Kody's first wife who no longer has an intimate marriage with him, says that Christine going public about her and Kody's split has led her to field lots of negative feedback from people online.

"It shocks me how mean people are," Meri says. "These people come at me and they're like, 'Why can't you be strong like Christine? Why can't you leave Kody? He's such a blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,' the whole list of the things they say about Kody."

Meri's upset by this response, not because it's questioning her marriage, but because she feels it's invalidating her identity as an individual.

"It frustrates me because, you know what, Christine has her own value regardless of Kody. I have my own value regardless of Kody," Meri says.

Meri was the victim of a 2015 catfishing scandal in which she thought she was talking to a man online, but it turned out to be a woman. Since this incident, she and Kody have not lived together and have not had an intimate marriage. She has previously explained why she has continued to stay in their marriage despite Kody's indifference toward their relationship.

In Sunday's episode, Kody too expresses heartbreak seeing Christine leave, discussing the conflicting emotions it has brought up.

"She's moving today, she's leaving and there's a sense that I feel like I'm just coping," he explains. "I really want to tell her, 'I loved you! I loved you, why did you betray me? I worked for this.' And that's almost just pathetic because she's leaving, she's done. But I don't want her to because it's breaking my heart."

Christine publicly announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with her last month to discuss her life since leaving the Brown family, who reside in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"I think if I had made the decision sooner, I might have left out of anger. If I'd decided to not come and stay in Vegas, I think it would have been out of anger and that would have been a mistake," she told ET. "The same thing with leaving later, Kody and I probably would have started fighting, I'd imagine."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

