Christine Brown is moving on to bigger and better things after her November split from husband Kody Brown. The 49-year-old Sister Wives star ended her plural marriage to Kody after years of tension on the TLC reality series, and now "just Christine" is getting her own digital show.
Cooking With Just Christine is a new digital series featuring the mother of six sharing some of her favorite, easy recipes for fans. It will stream on Instagram and on TLC.com every Sunday.
The network shared a cute teaser trailer clip of Christine and her daughters preparing and tasting the foods.
"You know me from Sister Wives but what you might not know is how much I love to cook!" Christine says in the clip. "So get your apron ready, because Cooking With Just Christine is coming to TLC.com."
The "just Christine" part of the title seems to be a nod to Christine's newfound independence following her split from Kody. In November, she broke the news, stating, "Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave."
For more on the split and the family's recent drama, watch the clip below.
