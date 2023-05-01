Gwendlyn Brown is taking a trip down memory lane. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex, Christine Brown, is starting from the beginning of Sister Wives, and recently recapped the pilot episode from 2010 on her YouTube channel.

As Gwendlyn watches what she calls "pure nostalgia," she sees Kody's now-ex, Meri Brown, talking about the benefits of living a polygamist lifestyle.

"It's definitely a benefit to this lifestyle to have somebody there and in place if anything were to happen," Meri says, referencing the other wives.

"'Cause dads are useless and they can't take care of the children," Gwendlyn quips.

In the episode, Kody references his 60-hour work weeks as he also juggles three wives and, at the time, adding his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to the mix.

In the episode, Gwendlyn also talked about her biological mom, Christine, and Janelle Brown, Kody's second wife, who is currently separated from him.

"My mom was more of the mother mom, you know, stereotypical mother roles, and Janelle was more of the father mom, with stereotypical father roles," she said, referencing Janelle's job outside of the home.

Christine split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. She recently got engaged to her new boyfriend, David Woolley. Currently, Robyn is the only wife in an active marriage with Kody.

Gwendlyn has been extremely candid about her tense relationship with Kody in the past.

During a fan Q&A segment in March, Gwendlyn was asked by one commenter how she feels about having a "massive misogynist" as a father.

Laughing at the question, Gwendlyn replied, "I'm just glad it's not something I inherited because that would suck. I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas, which is not an excuse. You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think. Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."

