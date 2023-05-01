'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Talks 'Useless' Dads Who 'Can't Take Care of' Kids While Watching Kody on Show
Gwendlyn Brown Says Dad Kody Has Changed Because He Can't 'Manip…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Felt 'Duped' After the Live Reunion (…
Luke Bryan Promises 'Big' 'American Idol' Guest Judges During Co…
Katy Perry Reacts to Handling King's Coronation Performance and …
Steven Tyler and Rev. Run Dish on Their GRAMMYs Performance (Exc…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
How Allison Holker Is Keeping tWitch's Spirit Alive for Their Ki…
Why Prince William Has 'No Interest' in Talking to Brother Princ…
Ariana Madix Shares What She's Learned About Herself From Scando…
Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Dine in NYC and She Leave…
Nick Cannon Reveals How His Kids With Mariah Carey Feel About Ha…
See Miley Cyrus' Shaggy New Hair 'Do After Mom Tish Cut Her Hair…
James Corden's Staff Feels ‘Bittersweet’ After His Late-Night Ex…
Tyler Perry Intends to Buy BET and Says There's a Timetable (Exc…
Nick Cannon Calls ‘Red Table Talk’ ‘Toxic’ After It’s Canceled
Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Off Impressive Mountain-C…
Paige DeSorbo Reacts to 'Summer House' Critiques and What's Next…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Gwendlyn Brown is taking a trip down memory lane. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex, Christine Brown, is starting from the beginning of Sister Wives, and recently recapped the pilot episode from 2010 on her YouTube channel.
As Gwendlyn watches what she calls "pure nostalgia," she sees Kody's now-ex, Meri Brown, talking about the benefits of living a polygamist lifestyle.
"It's definitely a benefit to this lifestyle to have somebody there and in place if anything were to happen," Meri says, referencing the other wives.
"'Cause dads are useless and they can't take care of the children," Gwendlyn quips.
In the episode, Kody references his 60-hour work weeks as he also juggles three wives and, at the time, adding his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to the mix.
In the episode, Gwendlyn also talked about her biological mom, Christine, and Janelle Brown, Kody's second wife, who is currently separated from him.
"My mom was more of the mother mom, you know, stereotypical mother roles, and Janelle was more of the father mom, with stereotypical father roles," she said, referencing Janelle's job outside of the home.
Christine split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. She recently got engaged to her new boyfriend, David Woolley. Currently, Robyn is the only wife in an active marriage with Kody.
Gwendlyn has been extremely candid about her tense relationship with Kody in the past.
During a fan Q&A segment in March, Gwendlyn was asked by one commenter how she feels about having a "massive misogynist" as a father.
Laughing at the question, Gwendlyn replied, "I'm just glad it's not something I inherited because that would suck. I think the way he was raised made it difficult for him to get out of those ideas, which is not an excuse. You can get out of the kind of thoughts that you think. Dad's opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him, I think, so that's why I assume he chooses to think that way."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Says 'Be Your Own Hero' Amid Separation
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Calls Out Robyn's 'Manipulative' Behavior
'Sister Wives' Fans Think Christine's Nacho Pics Are a Dig at Ex Kody