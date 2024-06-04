Janelle Brown is enjoying some special moments with two of her children nearly three months after the tragic death of her son, Garrison Brown. The 55-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself at Disneyland with her son, Gabriel Brown, and her daughter, Savanah Brown, whom she shares with ex Kody Brown.

In the image, the TLC star is rocking a pair of Minnie Mouse ears and a big grin as two of her kids hold up their fingers to make heart shapes.

"Disney Day! Gabe and Savanah and I made a quick trip to Disneyland. I never want to waste an opportunity to make memories 😀" Janelle captioned the photos, clarifying that her kids were holding up the heart signs.

Fans were quick to express their excitement seeing the family out and about in Anaheim, California.

"I’m so proud of you guys. It takes so much energy to continue to live life boldly after such a loss. Prayers for each and every one of you! ❤️" one commenter wrote.

"I’m so happy to see Gabe here 😍 Been keeping him in my prayers and thoughts the last few months 🥰" another fan remarked.

It's been a difficult few months for the Brown family in the wake of Garrison's death. Tragically, Gabriel was the one to find his brother dead at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, in March.

Last month, ET obtained a copy of the medical examiner's autopsy report, which ruled Garrison’s manner of death as a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head. The report also noted that the Sister Wives star's blood alcohol level (BAL) was as high as .370% and that ethanol intoxication -- aka alcohol poisoning -- is considered a contributing factor in the death.

Along with Garrison, Janelle and Kody -- who were spiritually married from 1993 to 2022 -- share Logan, 30, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19. In a March joint statement, the former couple shared the news of their son's death while asking for privacy to grieve.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison Brown, Janelle Brown, and Savanah Brown on Sister Wives. - TLC

Janelle recently shared that this past Mother's Day was "surprisingly emotional" for her, noting that she "felt the grief so close to the surface."

The Brown family has been estranged in recent years in the wake of Janelle, Christine Brown and Meri Brown's splits from Kody. Kody's relationship with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, and his presumed favoritism toward her has also caused friction between the former polygamist and his older children.

This was thoroughly documented on Sister Wives, particularly his fractured relationship with his sons, Garrison and Gabriel.

ET spoke with Janelle and Christine in November 2023 about Kody's estrangement from some of his family members. At the time, Janelle said that Kody wanted to have a better relationship with his kids.

"I think that's probably the goal, right? He will eventually figure out how to have a relationship with his children. I mean, I hope it will over time," she told ET at the time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

