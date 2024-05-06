Janelle Brown spent her 55th birthday reconnecting with the earth around her. The Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a snapshot of her special day.

She first posted a photo of her outdoor gardening area in North Carolina, where she spends part of her time when she's not in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"The NC garden adventure begins (technically I'm at the last part of planing seasons but that's life lol)," Janelle wrote.

After reposting several birthday messages from friends and family, Janelle also shared a photo of herself grinning as she sat in front of what appears to be a homemade German chocolate cake.

Janelle Brown celebrates her 55th birthday - Janelle Brown/Instagram

"A little red faced from working in the garden," the TLC star wrote, noting that the cake -- which her daughter, Madison Brush, made -- was mouth watering.

On Monday, Janelle shared a video of herself with her new garden and planters boxes, writing, "I'll be spending a lot of the summer in NC with Maddie, Caleb and the kids so Maddie and I have made big plans for a garden. I am looking forward to learning how to grow veggies in a climate that has such a long season and way more moisture than I'm used to."

It's been a challenging few months for Janelle, whose son, Garrison Brown, died of suicide in March at the age of 25. Garrison was one of Janelle and her ex, Kody Brown's, six biological children.

Last month Janelle took to Instagram to honor what would have been Garrison's 26th birthday with a touching tribute video.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," she wrote at the time. "We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore."

The Brown family has been estranged in recent years in the wake of Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown's splits from Kody. Kody's relationship with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, and his presumed favoritism toward her has also caused friction between the former polygamist and his older children.

This was thoroughly documented on Sister Wives, particularly his fractured relationship with his sons, Garrison and Gabriel.

ET spoke with Janelle and Christine in November 2023 about Kody's estrangement from some of his family members. Janelle said that Kody wanted to have a better relationship with his kids.

"I think that's probably the goal, right? He will eventually figure out how to have a relationship with his children. I mean, I hope it will over time," she told ET at the time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

RELATED CONTENT: