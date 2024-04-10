Janelle Brown is not letting son Garrison's 26th birthday pass without celebrating his life.

On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star, 54, took to Instagram to post a tribute to her and ex Kody Brown's fourth child, who died in early March from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In her post, the grieving mom of six shared photos and videos of her son on his birthday throughout the years and penned a touching message to mark the undeniably tough day. The last picture in the video shows a young Garrison smiling at his mom as she holds up what appears to be a cake in the shape of a spider.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore," she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a whistled version of "Happy Birthday."

"We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀)," Janelle continued. "I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

Along with Garrison, Janelle and Kody -- who were spiritually married from 1993 to 2022 -- share Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19. In a March joint statement, the former couple shared the news of their son's death while asking for privacy to grieve.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," they wrote. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Janelle Brown and her son, Garrison - IG

At the time, a representative with the Flagstaff Police Department told ET they were called to Garrison's home in Arizona and found him deceased. He was initially located by Gabriel who alerted the authorities to the emergency.

Since Garrison's death, Janelle has used her social media page to keep her fans and followers updated on how she is doing, sharing photos from Garrison's celebration of life event, showing off the last family photo with all of her kids and speaking about how she has found comfort in her faith.

In a post on Easter, the reality TV personality shared a gorgeous photo from a North Carolina beach where she was staying with her daughter, Maddie, and spending some time with her grandkids.

Maddie, Janelle's eldest daughter, married Caleb Brush in 2016 and the pair share kids Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 1.

"Happy Easter everyone!" Janelle captioned the photos. "I have been even more grateful for my faith this year. The remembrance of the Savior and His gift of eternal life."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

