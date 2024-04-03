Meri Brown is continuing to remember the late Garrison Brown. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of herself and the late son of Meri's ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown.

"Looking through my phone tonight on the hunt for something completely unrelated, I came across this old photo of Garrison and me from 2018," the TLC star shared. "A photo I didn't remember I had, and one that I will forever cherish."

Meri, who attended Garrison's funeral with the rest of the Brown family last month, said the discovery "immediately moved me to tears," calling it "a testament of the love I have for him, the pain of the loss of him."

Noting that it had been four weeks since Garrison died by suicide, Meri shared the image as "a reminder that grief comes in unexpected waves, memories of the moments with him all that remains."

Garrison died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound last month. He was one of Kody's six children with his ex, Janelle. The father of 18 children total has been estranged from his older children in recent years.

Sister Wives has documented Kody's splits from wives Christine Brown, Janelle, and Meri in recent years. His only remaining wife is Robyn Brown.

Prior to Garrison's death, Janelle told ET that her focus in the wake of her split from Kody was their children.

TLC

"My children really are my thing. I'm really wrapped up with them. I'm focused on them. I'm trying now to bring some of the things I've always wanted to fruition," Janelle told ET. "So that's where my passion and my energy is laying right now with my children and some of these other projects I'm trying to bring forward."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

