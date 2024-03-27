Sister Wives star Ysabel Brown is remembering her brother, Garrison, three weeks after his death.

In an Instagram Story posted Tuesday morning, the 20-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown addressed the suicide of her half-brother, Robert Garrison Brown, which occurred in early March.

One Story posted by the second youngest of Kody and Christine's six children showed a picture of a toddler Garrison holding her as a baby, with the elder of the two smiling directly at the camera. Another slide included a photo of Garrison as an adult looking up at the night sky while in the desert. She accompanied the photo with the song "Ends of the Earth" by Lord Huron.

"I love you forever and I'll miss you for always," Ysabel wrote.

Janelle and Garrison Brown - IG

Garrison, who was the fourth child of Kody and Janelle Brown, died on March 5. He was just 25 years old.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

After news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri all released joint statements about the loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the post read on Instagram. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙."

In a more recent update, Janelle said that she was moved "to tears" by the outpouring of love and support she has received from fans in the weeks following her son's death.

"I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name," Janelle shared. "Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

