Hunter Brown is paying tribute to his brother, Garrison Brown, after his death earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Hunter, 27, took to Instagram to share an emotional memorial honoring his brother, as well as a lesson he's learned in the wake of the tragedy.

"When tomorrow starts without me,'" Hunter wrote in the caption, quoting the opening line of a poem by David Romano. "I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life."

"I will forever work at being better at enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones," Hunter continued. "I would encourage you to do the same!"

Hunter shared a slideshow of snapshots, including one that appeared to be from a memorial service for Garrison, along with a number of other photos showing the brothers hanging out together over the years.

Hunter concluded his post with a particularly poignant quote from the 2000 film Gladiator, writing, "Now we are free… I will see you again, but not yet. Not yet."

Garrison -- the son of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown -- was found dead on March 5 at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was 25.

Janelle and Kody took to their respective Instagram accounts with a joint statement the day after his death, sharing, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy"

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," they continued.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In addition to Garrison, Janelle and Kody also share kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19.

Kody also shares children with the other women he was once in a polyamorous relationship with, Meri and Christine, as well as his sole current wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody is the father of 18 children in total. Kody's fractured relationship with his older children, specifically Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented on TLC's Sister Wives. The polygamist accused his kids of not adhering to his rules during the COVID pandemic and disrespecting his only remaining wife, Robyn. Conversely, Kody's kids accused him of showing favoritism to Robyn over his other wives -- their mothers.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

RELATED CONTENT: