Christine Brown is speaking out. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Wednesday to address her followers in a video, two weeks after Garrison Brown's death by apparent suicide. He was 25.

Garrison is the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown. Christine was in a plural marriage with Kody -- along with Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown -- for years. Christine, Janelle and Meri have split with Kody in recent years, leaving Robyn as his only current wife.

In Christine's video, she seemingly addressed criticism she's received for continuing to post on social media in the wake of Garrison's death.

"I have to keep working, because it's what I understand, it's what I know. It's what I know I need to do," she emotionally said. "For me, working means some of the time posting on social media. Those of you that have understood it's just what I have to do to keep moving forward, thank you so much."

Christine said that "it's a terrible thing to lose your son," before noting, "We're going to miss him all the time, every single day for the rest of our lives, so we've got to keep moving forward 'cause otherwise I would just want to stay in bed all day."

"For me, working means posting, and so I'm going to keep doing that, because that's what I understand," she said. "That's what I know how to do. Thank you for understanding that."

Christine continued her video by thanking fans for their support, saying, "All of the love and support that we have received from people means so much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

"Please, start reaching out to people that you love and let them know," she concluded. "If you feel like calling somebody you've got to call them. Just reach out and continue doing it. Thank you so much."

She captioned her video with several hashtags, writing, "#grieving #gottakeepgoing #thankyou #misshimsomuch"

Following Garrison's death, Christine posted about her late family member several times. She first shared a video of Garrison building a flowerbed with her daughter, Truely.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed. We'll miss him forever."

Next, she posted several family photos that featured Garrison, writing, "Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before. I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son…"

Christine went on to reveal that she'd been "scanning all my 35 mm camera film," during which she "found some gold mines" of Garrison, whom she said "truly blessed our lives."

Then, on St. Patrick's Day, Christine took to Instagram to write, "I made Garrison’s favorite breakfast today (tinted green, obviously.)"

"We're always going to remember and honor Garrison, no matter what life throws at us daily," she wrote. "It's such a difficult balance embracing life and daily routines like celebrating holidays and working while grieving. So, hey, I made his favorite for St. Patrick's Day!"

