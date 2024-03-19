Garrison Brown's younger sister, Savanah Brown, is trying to make sense of his tragic death. The 19-year-old daughter of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching tribute to her older brother.

"Two weeks ago, on Tuesday March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life," Savanah wrote. "He was 25."

The youngest of Kody and Janelle's kids admitted she is "having a hard time understanding it."

"But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain," she added.

Garrison Brown, Janelle Brown, and Savanah Brown - TLC

Savanah, who has appeared on her family's TLC series, admitted that she's reminded of her late brother on a regular basis while living in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it’s him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone," she shared. "When I make PB&Js, I am reminded of him. When I look up at the night sky, he is there."

Savanah concluded her message with a plea to those struggling out there, writing, "I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave. Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you."

She added a phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline -- 1-800-273-TALK (8255) -- to her post.

Savanah's mom, Janelle, commented on the post, writing, "I love this baby girl."

In addition to Garrison and Savanah, Janelle and Kody are also parents to Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, and Gabriel, 22.

Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected.

After news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri all released joint statements about their loss.

"Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," the post read on Instagram. "This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory. Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙"

The Brown family has been estranged in recent years. In 2021, Christine Brown left Kody. Janelle followed suit in 2022, and in 2023, Meri Brown announced that she had "permanently terminated" her marriage to Kody. The former polygamist's only remaining relationship is with wife Robyn Brown.

Kody is the father of 18 children in total, and his estrangement from his older children, particularly Garrison and Gabriel, was well-documented in Sister Wives.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

