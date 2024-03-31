Janelle Brown continues to mourn the death of her son, Garrison Brown.

On Saturday, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share a series of somber photos from her son's Celebration of Life ceremony.

"It's been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I've received these last three weeks," she wrote. "The support has been overwhelming. I am honored. So many of you shared stories of your loved ones. So many of you wrote of your thoughts and prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️."

TLC

"Garrison was honored by family members and by his National Guard Unit last Sunday at a celebration of life ceremony. He would have loved it," she continued. "I am sharing some of the photos. Many you have already seen a lot of these online, often with snarky comments accompanying them. But this was a beautiful moment for us."

Janelle's post led with a picture of members of United States National Guard folding an American flag during the presentation of military honors. The photo carousel also included pictures of the servicemen standing in attention outside of the service.

In the more somber pics, Janelle cries as she is presented the flag in honor of her son. Sitting by her is her ex, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown. Also pictured on the very end of the row is Kody's ex, Christine Brown, who is visibly emotional.

IG

Other members of the family appear in the row behind them.

On March 5, Flagstaff Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET that they were dispatched to Garrison's residence in Arizona and found him dead after being called by his younger brother, Gabriel. According to authorities, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Foul play is not suspected. He was 25.

After news broke of Garrison's death, Kody, Janelle, and Meri Brown all released statements about the loss.

In the weeks that followed, Garrison was remembered by his family and siblings. Last week, Kody and Christine's daughter, Ysabel Brown, remembered her brother in a heartfelt tribute.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the second youngest of Kody and Christine's six children shared a picture of a toddler Garrison holding her as a baby, with the elder of the two smiling directly at the camera. Another slide included a photo of Garrison as an adult looking up at the night sky while in the desert. She accompanied the photo with the song "Ends of the Earth" by Lord Huron.

"I love you forever and I'll miss you for always," Ysabel wrote.

In a more recent update, Janelle said that she was moved "to tears" by the outpouring of love and support she has received from fans in the weeks following her son's death.

"I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name," Janelle shared. "Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.