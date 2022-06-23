'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Is Pregnant With Twins

Double dose of love! Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Antonio “Tony” Padron, are expecting twins. The couple shared the news with People and made the announcement via Instagram.

"WE’RE “HAVING TWINS !!!! Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then) Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings #people.com #expectingtwins,” the caption wrote.

In the photo, Mykelti holds the couple’s 14-month-old daughter, Avalon, while Tony holds her stomach. In the next photo, Avalon is all smiles as she sits on the stairs with two bibs that read, “Drinking Buddies.”

On her Instagram Stories, Mykelti shared a picture of the ultrasound, along with the matching bibs.

"I'm extremely excited for the twins to come," she told the publication. "Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure."

Tony added, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

Mykelti, 26, and Tony, 27, tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their oldest child in April 2021.

Mykelti is Kody Brown’s daughter with Christine Brown, who left Kody in 2021 after 25 years of marriage.

During a chat with ET in February, Christine shared that Mykelti, or her and Kody’s other children, Aspyn, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel or Truely, "aren't open to plural" marriages at all.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kayla Jones, 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Alum, Welcomes 2nd Child

'The Bachelor' Alum Tia Booth Pregnant With First Child

Pippa Middleton Pregnant With Third Child With Husband James Matthews

Josh Peck's Wife Paige O’Brien is Pregnant with Baby No. 2

Abby De La Rosa, Mother to Nick Cannon's Twins, Says She's Pregnant

Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery