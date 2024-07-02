Sister Wives star Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have reunited and it feels so good! The TLC stars both took to Instagram on Monday to share photos and videos from their reunion as they enjoyed a family day in Wyoming.

"We got to spend the day together and it was SO needed! Incredibly grateful for family. ❤️ #family #familyforlife #familyforever❤️" they wrote in a joint Instagram post, shared with Janelle and ex Kody Brown's daughter, Madison Brush.

In the pics, the women grin for the camera, as Janelle rocks a sweatshirt with the message, "Optimist." Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" soundtracks the post.

Janelle also shared a video of herself at the picturesque location, saying, "Having a really good time, hanging out with the family — Christine, Maddie, the kids. At this beautiful reservoir in the Wyoming mountains. I hope you're going to have a wonderful Fourth of July weekend if you are in the U.S."

Janelle captioned the post, "Family time! Loving every minute of it!"

In the post, she tagged Christine and her new husband, David Woolley, as well as Meri Brown's child, Leon Brown, and their partner, Audrey Kriss, Christine's daughters, Aspyn Thompson, and Gwendlyn Brown and Janelle's daughter, Savanah Brown.

The family's quality time comes four months after the tragic death of Janelle and Kody's son, Garrison Brown, who died of suicide in March.

Last month, Meri spoke in a rare podcast interview about how Janelle and Kody are handling the loss.

"I've talked to each of them, and I think there's good days and bad days. I don't know how there couldn't be," Meri said of Janelle and Kody on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast. "There's still times that I'll see a picture of Garrison and I'll be like, 'Awww. I don't like that this happened.' It's really sad, you know? I feel so much for Janelle. I watched my mom lose two of her own kids before she passed… it's tragic."

In 2021, Christine announced she was divorcing Kody and became the first of the former polygamist's four wives to leave him. Janelle followed suit in 2022, separating from her husband of nearly 30 years. Meri left Kody in early 2023. He's now in a monogamous relationship with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

