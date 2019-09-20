It's a Smallville reunion!

One day after it was revealed Tom Welling would be returning as Clark Kent in The CW's five-part crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," ET has learned that he will be joined by his fellow co-star, Erica Durance, who will reprise her role as Lois Lane.

The crossover event promises to reveal what happened to Welling's Clark and Durance's Lois almost 10 years after Smallville. Durance played Lois for seven seasons on The WB/The CW superhero series and most recently appeared as Kara's mother, Alura Zor-El, on Supergirl.

Durance will appear in multiple episodes.

The crossover, which spans two months across five DC shows (Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman -- and will also feature characters from Black Lightning for the first time), will now feature multiple Lois Lanes: Durance and Bitsie Tulloch. It will also showcase multiple Clark Kents, including Welling, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh, who reprises his Superman Returns role in addition to playing Legends of Tomorrow's Ray Palmer.

Additionally, "Crisis" will welcome special guest stars Kevin Conroy, the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Batman: The Animated Series and other Batman properties, as Bruce Wayne from the future; Burt Ward, best known for playing Robin in the Batman series; and Jon Cryer, who returns as Lex Luthor.

In announcing Welling's involvement in "Crisis," executive producer Marc Guggenheim issued a statement to ET about the importance of having the former Smallville star back for the crossover.

"For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville," he said on Thursday. "Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

Check out the broadcast schedule for "Crisis on Infinite Earths" below:

Supergirl – Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Batwoman – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The Flash – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Arrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

