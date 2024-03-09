As soon as Katie Britt finished the GOP response to President Biden's State of the Union speech, commenters online were instantly predicting that Saturday Night Live would be mocking it during this week's cold open.

True to form, SNL did not disappoint -- and they got some good old fashion star power to help (in the vein of SNL political cameos from Alec Baldwin, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Robert DeNiro and many others during the Trump Administration).

After Mikey Day delivered his solid impression of an energetic President Biden delivering his well-received speech, the sketch introduced the rebuttal, with Scarlett Johansson playing the Republican Senator from Alabama, and her controversial speech.

"Good evening, America. My name is Katie Britt, and I have the honor of serving the great people of Alabama. But tonight, I'll be auditioning for the part of scary mom," Johansson's Britt explained, "And I'll be performing an original monologue called 'This Country Is Hell.'"

"You see, I'm not just a senator, I'm a wife, a mother, and the craziest bitch in the target parking lot," she continued. "I'm worried about the future of our children, and this is why I've invited you into this strange, empty kitchen. Because Republicans wanted me to appeal to women voters, and women love kitchen."

Johansson's Britt explained that she's a politician, "But first and foremost, I'm a mom. And like any mom, I'm going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking. And rest assured, every detail about it is real, except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened."

After briefly turning the GOP response into a QVC sales pitch for fancy watches, Britt got things back on track, and turned the attention back to the unusual setting of her response.

"Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations. Like the one we'll have tomorrow about how mommy freaked out the entire country," Johansson's Britt quipped.

Toward the end of her rebuttal, Johansson's Britt delightfully declared how her tea was ready, and then pulled out a tea cup and ran a metal spoon along the rim -- a la Catherine Keener's villainous character from Get Out.

The appearance from Johansson (who also played Ivanka Trump in past surprise cameos) is easy to understand, considering she's married to SNL head writer Colin Jost, it's cool to see the show bringing on some star power as the election season begins to heat up.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock.

