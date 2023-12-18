Scarlett Johansson got caught in the crossfire as Colin Jost and Michael Che brought back their fan-favorite joke swap bit on Saturday Night Live.

The long-running tradition sees the Weekend Update co-anchors write colorful jokes for each other to deliver, seeing them for the first time as they're read live on air. This year, Che upped the ante by introducing a civil rights activist (the fictional "Dr. Hattie Davis," played by actress Daphne Skeeter) to sit next to Jost as he delivered his lines.

For the final joke of the segment, Jost shared the news that movie theaters in New York State are now legally allowed to serve alcohol.

"Which is how I'm finally able to enjoy my wife's little art movies," he said, breaking into a laugh. "I'm kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you're an even better Black Widow than Coretta Scott King."

The 41-year-old comic then looked sheepishly over at "Davis," who was shaking her head in disapproval. It's not clear whether Jost was aware that she's a hired actress brought on for the bit, but fans were quick to hail Che for the subtle troll.

Back in October, ET spoke with Johansson about her husband's return to the SNL writers' room (and the Weekend Update desk), and how parenting life has been with the couple's 2-year-old son, Cosmo.

"It's definitely an adjustment in the household," Johansson added. "That schedule is so crazy. But it's always exciting to see those guys. They're incredible, and we need them now more than ever."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

SNL's most recent episode saw longtime cast member Kate McKinnon return to her old stomping grounds to host the Christmas themed episode, along with help from some famous friends.

"The best part about coming back here is definitely running into old friends," McKinnon said, as she was "surprised" on stage by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

NBC

Billie Eilish also made her return to Studio 8H for the third time as the show's musical guest, which provided the perfect opportunity for a mini Barbie reunion, of sorts.

McKinnon -- who plays Weird Barbie in the film -- was joined by Barbie director Greta Gerwig in a surprise cameo, and together the pair introduced Eilish's first performance of the night, in which she sang her tune, "What Was I Made For?," from the Barbie soundtrack.

Later in the episode, Eilish honored the Christmas spirit with a beautiful, stirring performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," accompanied by brother FINNEAS on the piano.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: