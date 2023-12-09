Chloe Fineman is reminding the world just how much they need to re-watch Save the Last Dance as soon as possible.

The Saturday Night Live cast member stopped by "Weekend Update" during this week's new episode, ostensibly to present some "intimate gift ideas" for your significant other. Only, instead of sitting behind the desk, Fineman came out on the stage in front of the desk, dressed in a red Christmas robe over an all-black ensemble.

"Well, I only have one sexy gift idea, and I kind of have to demonstrate it," Fineman explained to "Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. "The sexiest gift you can give your partner is trying something new in the bedroom."

"The perfect holiday gift this year is the dance that Julia Stiles does at the end of the 2001 movie Save the Last Dance," Fineman continued, taking off the red robe to reveal her outfit -- the exact outfit Stiles wears during her performance at the end of the movie.

Fineman then essentially broke down the entire plot of the film to Jost, point by point, while dancing, as Che sat back and ate popcorn.

The summary continued until Stiles herself stepped out onto stage to a loud, roaring cheer from the obviously surprised crowd.

Together, Fineman and Stiles finish the choreographed number in their respective cane back chairs until ending the performance on a fist-bump and a standing ovation from the audience.

Back in 2021, ET celebrated the 20th anniversary of Save the Last Dance by reuniting Stiles with her co-star, Sean Patrick Thomas, and spoke with the pair about their memories of making the beloved film.

The two actors said they couldn't have been more grateful to have been part of Save of the Last Dance, but Stiles admitted she still had some regrets about her time on set.

"My one regret about Save The Last Dance and making it is that when we were in pre-production and doing all of the dance rehearsals, I was doing the ballet too, and [choreographer] Fatima [Robinson] would take Sean and Kerry, and all of the other actors out to the club in Chicago," Stiles recalled. "And every night I'd get a phone call, 'We're going here, we're going there,' and I was such a do-gooder that I was like, 'I can't, I have ballet rehearsals at nine in the morning.'"

"And I missed all of the incredible clubbing experience, what was I thinking?" she added, as Thomas quipped, "I would like to ease your conscience on that, but I mean you missed out. We had a good time. It was fun."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: