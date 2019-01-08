Sofia Richie Mourns the Death of Her Dog Jake

Sofia Richie is grieving the loss of her dear dog, Jake.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to the pooch by posting a video of the two sharing a sweet smooch.

“Jake became our angel today,” Richie captioned the video. “No words can describe how much he meant to me. I will forever miss him 💔.”

Richie also posted a photo of the two lounging on a cozy couch with a snuggly blanket, writing, ‘Bubba 💔,’ alongside the pic.

Richie’s famous father, Lionel Richie, also mourned the loss of “one of our dearest family members,” on social media.

"Unconditional love 🖤. Today we lost one of our dearest family members ... 🐾 JAKE 😢,” he captioned a video of him petting Jake.

In a second post, he described the beloved pet as a “big baby.”

Meanwhile, Richie recently joined boyfriend Scott Disick and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, on their family vacation to Aspen, Colorado.

"It took some time for everyone to be comfortable around one another," a source previously told ET. "Kourtney sees that Sofia is good for Scott, who has been in a really great place, and [she's] happy for the couple."

See more on celebs and their love of animals below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Prince Harry Pets Puppies in Full Uniform -- See All the Other Times He's Played With Dogs

RELATED: 10 Celebrity Pets You Should Follow on Instagram

NEWS: Jennifer Garner Adds Over a Dozen 'New Pets' to Her Family -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery