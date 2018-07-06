10 Celebrity Pets You Should Follow on Instagram

You already follow all of your favorite celebrities on Instagram, and can’t seem to stop watching their every move on social media. We get it -- we do it too! But what about their furry friends? Shouldn’t the four-legged companions get just as much love and attention? Many of Hollywood’s A-listers have dogs and cats that they take everywhere with them, and some have even more unique pets like mini pigs and chickens. (Believe it or not, Kirstie Alley has 14 pet lemurs jumping around her backyard.)

You can catch glimpses of Taylor Swift’s feline friends, the ever-so-sophisticated Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, on her Instagram account, and Julianne Hough is rarely seen without her adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniels, Lexi and Harley. But which of Tinseltown’s best pets are so famous that they have their own Instagram accounts? We’ve rounded up a few that deserve an immediate follow.

1. Lindsey Vonn’s dogs Lucy, Leo, and Bear

It’s rare to see Lindsey Vonn without her dogs in tow, having first adopted her King Charles Spaniel, Lucy, in 2014. She’s gotten two more dogs since then and even went so far as to describe herself as a “crazy dog lady” to NBC.

2. Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette

Choupette is the 6-year-old feline companion of Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, and has been with the fashion mogul since 2011. She has two maids that tend exclusively to her, and prefers to eat only when seated at the table next to Lagerfeld himself.

3. Kylie Jenner’s dogs Norman and Bambi

If you follow Kylie Jenner on Snapchat, you’ve seen plenty of Norman and Bambi running around the reality star’s Hidden Hills, California home. The Italian greyhounds are just two of Jenner’s seven dogs. Bambi gave birth to two puppies in 2016 shortly before the American Music Awards, causing Jenner to miss the event.

Thug Life A post shared by Normie and Bambi Jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on May 23, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

4. Andy Cohen’s dog Wacha

The happy pup travels all over with the Bravo host, even flying shotgun on one of their many trips around the country.

5. Christina El Moussa’s dog Cash

HGTV star Christina El Moussa is dog mom to a French bulldog, Cash. A part of the family since 2017, Cash makes frequent appearances on El Moussa’s personal Instagram account as well, along with her two children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

6. Marc Jacobs’ dog Neville

Neville Jacobs is just as charming and fabulous as you’d expect a fashion designer’s canine to be. When the bull terrier isn’t perusing the streets of NYC with his BFF Charlie, he’s jet-setting to St. Barts with his dog dad for some much-needed R&R. Oh, and he even published a memoir, Neville Jacobs: I'm Marc's Dog.

It’s a holiday in...St Barth’s. A post shared by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:52am PST

7. Lady Gaga’s dog Miss Asia

Lady Gaga’s French bulldog Miss Asia has been in her family since 2014, and has even appeared on some magazine covers with her Mother Monster. Gaga also has two more French bulldogs, both of which make guest appearances on Asia’s (verified) Instagram account quite frequently.

8. Amanda Seyfried’s dog Finn

When she’s not gracing the big screen as our favorite Mama Mia! leading lady, Seyfried is raising awareness for animals in shelters that need loving homes. The 32-year-old actress adopted Finn after a litter of puppies appeared on the set of the her HBO series Big Love, and the rest is history.

#bowtiefashion A post shared by Finn Seyfried (@finnsite) on Jun 9, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

9. Priyanka Chopra’s dog Diana

Move over, Nick Jonas! Priyanka Chopra’s first love will always be her pup Diana, who she adopted in 2016 after meeting her on the set of a Buzzfeed video. She took Diana home with her from the shoot and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

10. Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth’s dog Tucker

Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are rarely seen without Shawn’s golden retriever Tucker, and he even attends some of Booth’s group fitness events with the couple.

