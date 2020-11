Solange Knowles Is Dating Jazz Composer Gio Escobar

Solange Knowles has a new man in her life! A source close to Knowles and her beau, Gio Escobar, confirms to ET that they are an item.

"They have been dating for a while and are very happy together," the source says. "They make for a very sweet couple."

Reps for Knowles did not respond to a request for comment on her new relationship.

Escobar is a jazz composer and the founder of Standing on the Corner, a Brooklyn-based experimental jazz and hip-hop group.

News Knowles' new love interest comes nearly a year after she announced her separation from music video director Alan Ferguson after five years of marriage.

"Eleven years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life," the 34-year-old singer wrote back in November 2019 of her split from Ferguson. "Early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business ?) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do."

Prior to Ferguson, Knowles was married to Daniel Smith from 2004 to 2007. They share a son, 16-year-old Daniel.

Page Six was the first to report Knowles and Escobar's relationship news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Solange Knowles Talks Raising Her Son as a Teen Mom: 'It Was Isolating and Lonely' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Solange Announces Separation From Husband Alan Ferguson

Bikini-Clad Solange Knowles Twerks to Ariana Grande Then Shares 'Real Scary' Body Struggle

Solange Knowles Slays Red Carpet in Crazy Cut-Out Ensemble

Related Gallery