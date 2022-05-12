Sophia Grace and Rosie are making their return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and bringing that super bass with them! The cousins, Sophia Grace now 19 and Rosie now 15, join Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday's episode, and it’s hard to believe how much time has passed since their first time on the show in 2011.

“My first memory, because I was obviously five years old, so I don’t remember a lot, but the first thing I remember obviously was Nicki Minaj coming out,” Rosie shares. “At that point I didn’t know who she was and then it clicked, ‘Oh Sophie’s singing this song, she must be Nicki Minaj, the one singing it.’”

The duo, who were five and eight at the time of their first appearance in 2011, went viral after a video of them performing Minaj's “Super Bass” in pink tutus and tiaras went viral. DeGeneres brought the girls on the show to perform the hit for the audience, and even surprised them with Minaj herself.

Sophia Grace and Rosie went on to hang out on red carpets with Drake, have tea with Taylor Swift, meet One Direction and even write their own books. Years later, the girls still have DeGeneres to thank for their fond memories.

“One of them was probably with Drake,” Sophia Grace says about her favorite memory. “Cause me and my dad have always been big fans. I saw him just casually coming down the GRAMMYs carpet when we was there, and I was like, ‘Drake, my dad loves you so much.’ And we had a chat with him. He ate some of our candy.”

Meeting the rapper of her favorite song didn’t hurt either. “The second, probably the most cool memory, is obviously when Nicki Minaj came out and them doors over there,” Sophia Grace adds. “When they opened I literally looked in every single direction but the one that she was coming out of and then when I finally saw her it was just chaos, and it was great.”

Rosie’s fave memory involves another very famous pop star: Justin Bieber. “My favorite memory is with Justin Bieber,” she recalls. “When he kissed me on the cheek at the Kids' Choice Awards. Obviously at that time I was like ‘Ew a boy, he’s kissing me on the cheek.’ And now I'm like, ‘Oh my god, I'd let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again.’”

Over a decade later, the duo still have big dreams and hearts for performing. “I’m focusing on my music at the moment,” Sophia Grace says. “I actually have a new single that’s coming out called 'Little Things' and the music video also just come out.”

Rosie adds, “So obviously, following in Sophia’s footsteps, I’m releasing a new song. My new song, it’s called 'Safe,' and the music video is out as well. Just loving music at the moment and focusing on that.”

Before saying goodbye one last time, Sophia Grace and Rosie blessed the Ellen audience with another performance of "Super Bass," the song that started it all.

