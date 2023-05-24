Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is speaking out after a woman died almost two weeks after she sustained injuries from a member of the royal's police escort earlier this month.

According to the BBC, Helen Holland died at the age of 81 after her family says she fought "for her life for nearly two weeks," following a May 10 incident in London, England.

Holland was struck by a member of the duchess' police escort in the Earl's Court neighborhood of London, and, according to her family, sustained "irreversible damage to her brain," multiple broken bones, and was in a coma.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace told ET in a statement that the duchess was "deeply saddened" to hear of Holland's death, and sent her "deepest condolences and sympathies" to her family.

ET has learned that Sophie will be reaching out to Holland's family privately.

Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward, the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit, told the BBC that the "tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met" and "thoughts are very much with the woman's family and loved ones."

"Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation - we continue to cooperate with and support that inquiry," he added.

RELATED CONTENT:

How the Royal Family Feels Amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase Drama This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Why the Royals Won't Comment on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Car Chase

Prince Andrew Noticeably Absent From Royal Family Portrait

Where the Royal Rift Stands After Prince Harry's Coronation Appearance

Related Gallery