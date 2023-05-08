Prince Andrew Noticeably Absent From Royal Family Portrait

The official royal family portrait has been released following King Charles III's coronation, and one family member was noticeably missing.

In the new portrait, shared to the royal family's official Twitter account Monday, Prince Andrew was noticeably left out of the shot. The photo did, meanwhile, see Charles' other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in their royal regalia alongside the newly crowned king and Queen Camilla.

Also included in the group photo were the rest of the senior royal members -- Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Alexandra.

Andrew's absence does not come as a major surprise, after he stepped back from his royal duties in November 2019 amid his controversial connection to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in August 2019.

In addition to keeping him out of the photo, the embattled fourth sibling was also kept in the background throughout the weekend's coronation proceedings. He did not join his siblings on the balcony as they waved to the gathered crowds either.

Prince Harry, who attended his father’s coronation but immediately left the U.K. to return to Los Angeles after the ceremony, was also absent from the family portrait.

An official portrait following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on 6th May. pic.twitter.com/lcOrkVGsd7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

In a separate tweet, Charles also shared a special message to his followers, along with a photo of him and Camilla, commemorating the historical weekend and thanking those who aided in making it such a special occasion.

"As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion," Charles tweeted via the royal family's Twitter account.

He continued, "We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."

As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.



We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to… pic.twitter.com/WIMsgL1ex2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2023

Thanking those who joined in on the celebrations, Charles noted that the "greatest possible coronation gift" has been having the people's support and encouragement during this monumental moment.

"To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and everyone," Charles added. "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

