Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are out and about following their pregnancy news! The couple, who tied the knot in May 2019, were spotted taking a stroll in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, one day after multiple outlets reported that Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30, are expecting their first child.

Turner kept it casual for the outing, wearing dark leggings and sneakers, which she paired with a hoodie, bomber jacket and sunglasses. Meanwhile Jonas' look was more colorful, with the singer opting for green-and-yellow plaid pants, a coordinating jacket, and a puffy, black coat.

The pair, who were first linked in 2016, appeared happy as they took their walk, with Turner linking her arm with Jonas'.

Just Jared, who was first to report Turner's pregnancy news, quoted a source who said, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

Reps for both Turner and Jonas would not comment.

The pics came after the Jonas Brothers' performance of their latest single, "What a Man Gotta Do," aired on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

