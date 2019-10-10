Sophie Turner decided to take a playful shot at her hubby, Joe Jonas, and his latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, Joe was joined by brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas for a special event at the Coors Light brewery in Golden, Colorado, while taking a break from their Happiness Begins tour. While on hand for the gathering, the trio naturally posed for a few photos featuring them all wearing Coors Light caps and safety glasses.

When Joe posted a photo from the event on Instagram, he wrote, "Best. Day. Ever. @coorslight." However, his wife wasn't digging his hyperbolic caption at all.

"Really? The BEST day EVER!? Interesting," the 23-year-old Game of Thrones alum commented.

The hilarious response comes just two days after Turner posted a video in her Instagram Story in which she heavily mocked social media influencers who push products.

"Hey guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today," she quipped in the video, while bundled up and using a rosy-cheek filter. "Today I just wanted to promote this new powdered stuff that you put in your teeth. Basically, it makes you s**t your brains out."

Turner added, "It's totally, really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don't really give a f**k because I'm getting paid money for it. Influencer life!"

SOPHIE TURNER HAS NO MERCY ON ANYONE. 100% BITCH™ pic.twitter.com/86v2IJ76BI — spooky chiara (@lovelysophiet) October 8, 2019

See more on Turner in the clip below.

SEE MORE BREAKING CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Sophie Turner Surprise Joe Jonas With Birthday Cake On Stage Embed Code Restart

Sophie Turner Mocks 'Influencer Life' in New Instagram Video

Inside 2019 Emmys After-Parties: Sophie Turner's Fangirl Moment and More!

Watch Sophie Turner and Jonathan Van Ness Freak Out Over Meeting One Another Backstage at the VMAs (Exclusive)

Related Gallery